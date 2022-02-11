Left Menu

Policeman killed, 4 others injured in militant attack in J-K’s Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:21 IST
Policeman killed, 4 others injured in militant attack in J-K’s Bandipora
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was killed and four other security forces personnel were injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday, police said.

They said preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists hurled a grenade at a ‘naka’ (patrol) party near Nishat Park in the district in north Kashmir, causing splinter injuries to five security forces personnel.

The injured personnel were evacuated to a hospital but one of them succumbed, a police spokesman said.

The condition of the other injured personnel is stable, he added.

''At about 1700hrs, terrorists hurled a grenade on a joint party of police and BSF in Bandipora resulting in martyrdom of one police personnel and injuries to four other police personnel,'' the spokesman said.

He identified the slain policeman as Zubair Ahmad.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime, the spokesman said.

He said the area has been cordoned off and a search operation is in progress to trace the attackers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022