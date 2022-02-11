Left Menu

Dakar rally car blast in December was caused by improvised explosive device - RTL

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:29 IST
Dakar rally car blast in December was caused by improvised explosive device - RTL
An explosion under a support vehicle at the Dakar rally in Saudi Arabia that injured French race driver Philippe Boutron on Dec. 30 was caused by an improvised explosive device, French radio RTL reported on its website, quoting police and security sources.

RTL said that French investigators had found traces of explosives on the wrecked vehicle. French anti-terrorism prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into the explosion in January.

The French investigators did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

