Left Menu

UP polls: SP candidate booked for taking out procession without permit

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-02-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:47 IST
UP polls: SP candidate booked for taking out procession without permit
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against Samajwadi Party candidate Rohan Lal Verma and his 500 supporters on Friday for taking out a procession here without any permission, police said.

The action was taken by a flying squad team as CrPC section 144 is in effect in the district, City Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

Section 144 of the CrPC prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area.

Kumar said the SP candidate from the Tilhar seat took out a procession with hundreds of supporters in Nigohi town without permission and a report has been filed in this connection.

Roshan Lal Verma, along with Swami Prasad Maurya, had recently switched sides from the BJP to the Samajwadi Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022