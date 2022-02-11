Ahmedabad blasts case: Hearing on sentence starts

A special court here on Friday began hearing arguments on the sentences to be awarded to 49 persons convicted in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case.

The convicts joined in the proceedings through video conference from jails in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Gaya, Bengaluru and other parts of the country.

The court had on February 8, 2022, convicted them for the serial blasts of July 26, 2008, in the city which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 persons injured.

Those convicted included Safdar Nagori, Javed Ahmed and Atikur Rehman. All 49 were convicted under section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act which deals with terrorism, as well as IPC sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

They were also convicted under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 121-A (conspiracy to wage war or attempt to wage war against the nation) and 124-A (sedition) as well as Explosive Substances Act and Damage to Public Property Act.

In the verdict, which came 13 years after the deadly blasts, special judge A R Patel also acquitted 28 other accused, giving them the benefit of doubt.

During Friday's hearing, all 49 convicts presented their case before the judge. While some of them sought leniency claiming they have families and children to take care of, some others said their good behavior in the jail should be taken into consideration. On Monday, the court will hear the arguments of defense lawyers and prosecution.

The convicts can get a maximum punishment of death or imprisonment for life. The prosecution has already said that it will seek the maximum punishment. As many as 56 people were killed and 246 injured after 20 bombs went off in different areas of Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes on July 26, 2008.

The police had claimed that members of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM) were involved in the blasts.

IM terrorists had planned these blasts as a revenge for the 2002 post-Godhra riots, police had claimed.

