Antilia bomb scare case: Dismissed cop Mane moves discharge plea before NIA court
- Country:
- India
Dismissed policeman Sunil Mane, an accused in the case pertaining to recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, on Friday filed a discharge application before a special NIA court.
Mane, who is in judicial custody following his arrest in April under IPC and UAPA provisions, in his discharge plea filed through advocate Hemant Ingale claimed UAPA doesn't apply to him as he was not part of the larger conspiracy.
The court is likely to hear his plea on February 18.
An explosives-laden SUV was found near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25 last year, and Hiran, who had claimed he was in possession of the SUV before it was stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane some days later on March 5.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ambani
- Mukesh Ambani's
- UAPA
- Mumbai
- Thane
- Mansukh Hiran
- Hiran
- Sunil Mane
- Hemant Ingale
ALSO READ
Maha: Firemen rescue two-year-old from locked room in Thane
SPJIMR Mumbai wins Airtel iCreate 2021
Antilia bomb scare case: Delhi HC has jurisdiction to hear plea against UAPA sanction, says Mumbai's former cop Sachin Waze
Mumbai's COVID-19 cases drop to 1,384; 12 die, active tally below 20,000
Maha: Man held with pangolin scalp worth Rs 12 lakh in Thane