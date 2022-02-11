Left Menu

Pollution response teams set up by ICG deal with oil spill along coastline, says Sonowal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:28 IST
Pollution response teams set up by ICG deal with oil spill along coastline, says Sonowal
  • Country:
  • India

Pollution response teams have been set up by the lndian Coast Guard (lCG) to deal with any potential marine oil spill incident along the entire coastline of lndia, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Sonowal also said in Lok Sabha that offshore patrol vessels, fast patrol vessels and interceptor boats are always available for recovery of oil on the sea surface during any oil spill incident along the entire coastline.

''Pollution response teams have been established by the lndian Coast Guard at Mumbai, Chennai, Port Blair and Vadinar (Gujarat) to deal with any potential marine oil spill incident along the entire coastline of lndia,'' he said during Question Hour.

The minister for ports, shipping and waterways said the response teams hold pollution response equipment such as different types of booms, skimmers, barges, dracones etc., to respond to any pollution response incident in their area of responsibility and also for subsequent recovery of spilled oil.

They also impart pollution response training to personnel of lCG, ports of oil handling agencies and coastal states and union territories he said.

Sonowal said the ICG has commissioned three dedicated pollution response vessels to deal with any potential marine oil spill incident along the entire coastline.

These vessels are equipped with recovery equipment like booms, skimmers etc, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022