Lawyers are officers of court inside, its ambassadors outside: J-K HC chief justice

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:30 IST
Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Pankaj Mithal on Friday said lawyers are officers of the court inside it and its ambassadors outside.

He was addressing a refresher training programme for young advocates of the Jammu and Kashmir Judicial Academy.

Mithal emphasized on the important role of lawyers and judges in applying law and dispensing justice, saying these are only possible by maintaining the highest standards of ethics and judicial behaviour.

Lawyers are peace-makers who work for justice and help to build the world, he said, adding they are officers of the court inside and its ambassadors outside.

Justice Mittal underscored that a judge should be austere and restrained, impartial in temperament, steadfast, neutral and disciplined, free from anger, leading a righteous life and must demonstrate virtuous conduct.

Advocate General D C Raina said the legal profession has been placed at the highest pedestal due to its nobility carrying attributes of fairness, honesty, etiquettes, mannerism supplemented by correct aptitude within its ambit.

He said lawyers have certain duties towards their clients, fellow colleagues, courts and towards the society which he must discharge with sincerity.

