Punjab polls: Kejriwal's wife, daughter seek votes for Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday campaigned in favour of Bhagwant Mann in Dhuri.

Mann is the chief ministerial face of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and is contesting from Dhuri assembly seat.

Sunita Kejriwal appealed to the people of Dhuri town to vote for the AAP and ensure victory of Mann. She was accompanied by her daughter Harshita Kejriwal, Mann's mother Harpal Kaur, and sister Manpreet Kaur.

While addressing the people, Sunita Kejriwal said, ''Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that dreams of the progress of every family." She said everyone should have access to free and clean drinking water, electricity, education, and better health facilities. Only the AAP government can ensure this, she added.

She said Arvind Kejriwal not only promises but guarantees to provide free education, better treatment in hospitals and other essential facilities to the people of Punjab, according to a party statement.

Like Arvind Kejriwal fulfilled all promises made to the people of Delhi, he will do the same in Punjab, she claimed.

About her husband's assurance of Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in Punjab after coming to power, she said the money can be used for educating girls.

Lauding Mann, Sunita Kejriwal said, ''Bhagwant is the only MP who has been raising the issue of farmers of Punjab in Parliament for a long time. He loves Punjab and knows how to take Punjab towards progress. That's why I have come to seek votes for him.'' Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal said the AAP is concerned about the future of Punjab's children and how to give every child a chance to study and grow.

"Today, the children of Punjab need good schools, colleges, and hospitals," she said.

