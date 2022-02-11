Left Menu

Business partner held for firing shots at two brothers in Jammu: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:35 IST
Business partner held for firing shots at two brothers in Jammu: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Two brothers were injured when their business partner fired shots at them from his revolver in Jammu on Friday, police said.

The accused, Raj Kumar Charak, has been arrested, they added.

The accused fired five rounds from his revolver, targeting Bushan Giri and his brother Jagdish in the Seora Nandni area of the city, police said.

The two brothers received bullet injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital for treatment, they said.

Police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The brothers and the accused were business partners and a property dispute led to the incident, police said.

