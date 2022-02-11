Left Menu

India will be happy to join France in launching global initiative on single-use plastic: Modi

Noting that India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on it.Modi made the remarks in a video message to the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit.India recently undertook a nationwide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other waste from coastal areas.

Noting that India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the country will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on it.

Modi made the remarks in a video message to the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit.

''India recently undertook a nationwide awareness campaign to clean plastic and other waste from coastal areas. Three lakh young people collected almost 13 tons of plastic waste. I also directed our Navy to contribute 100 ship days this year to cleaning plastic waste from the seas. India will be happy to join France in launching a global initiative on single-use plastics,'' he said.

In his address, PM Modi said India has always been a maritime civilization and ancient Indian scriptures and literature talk about the gifts of the oceans, including marine life.

''Today our security and prosperity are linked to the oceans. India's Indo Pacific Ocean initiative contains marine resources as a key pillar. India supports the French initiative of a high ambition coalition on biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction. We hope for a legally binding international treaty this year,'' he said.

The prime minister said India is committed to eliminating single-use plastic The summit is being organised by France from February 9-11 in Brest in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

The high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other heads of states and governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

