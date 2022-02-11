CBI arrests Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittranjan Locomotive Works, 5 others in alleged bribery case of Rs 1.80 lakh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the Principal Chief Material Manager of Chittranjan Locomotive Works, Indian Railway, West Bengal and five others including directors of private companies, private persons in an alleged bribery case, the agency said on Friday. As per the CBI, a case was registered against Principal Chief Material Manager, (IRSS-1986) Chittranjan Locomotive Works(CLW), Indian Railway, West Bengal and five others including Directors of private companies based at Chandigarh and unidentified public servants/private persons.

"It was alleged that two directors of private company based at Chandigarh being approved vendors of Chittranjan Locomotive Works were in conspiracy with different senior officers of Railways for obtaining undue favour from them in the award of contract, passing of bills etc by paying them illegal gratification," CBI said in a statement. The accused allegedly engaged a person of another company as representative of their company to negotiate with the senior Railway officers including Principal CMM for obtaining undue favour for their company.

It was further alleged that the accused persuaded the Principal CMM for enhancing the order quantity of a contract (earlier awarded). It was also alleged that the public servant enhanced the order quantity in the supply order and demanded the bribe to be delivered to him through the said representative. It was alleged that the Director of the private company handed over an amount to an employee of said representative and gave directions to deliver Rs.1.80 lakh to said public servant for showing favour to the company. "CBI laid a trap and apprehended the Principal Chief Material Manager while accepting undue advantage of Rs.1.80 lakh from the private person. After the trap, all the other accused were also apprehended," the statement read.

The searches were conducted at 17 different places in Delhi, Panchkula, Chandigarh, Varanasi and Chittranjan on the premises of the accused. CBI said that cash amounting to Rs.1.22 crore (approx), 500 Gram Gold (approx) and documents pertaining to properties situated at Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Patna, Ranchi were recovered from the premises of Principal CMM. Cash of Rs.32 lakh (approx) and incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the other accused.

Both the arrested Directors of private company were produced before the Special Judge, CBI cases, Chandigarh and were remanded to three days police custody. Other four accused were produced in the Competent Courts and were granted transit remand for further production before the Competent Court at Chandigarh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)