Russian military ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:41 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace that his ministry was ready to consider resuming cooperation with Britain on military issues, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing a defence ministry statement.
The statement was issued after talks between the ministers held in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
