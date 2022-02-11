Left Menu

MP: Court adjourns hearing after police fail to present chargesheet against comedian Munawar Faruqui

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:42 IST
MP: Court adjourns hearing after police fail to present chargesheet against comedian Munawar Faruqui
  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the case of stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was accused of passing indecent remarks against Hindu deities during a stand-up act, citing that the police had failed to present a chargesheet against him even after more than a year. The Tukogang police station has registered a case against Faruqui under section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and other provisions of IPC in January last year.

The police were supposed to present the chargesheet on Friday, but they couldn't do so, as the state government’s nod was awaited, an official said.

The state government is yet to give its approval on the chargesheet, inspector Kamlesh Sharma of Tukogang police station said. The court has now posted the hearing for March 10, it was stated.

The Indore police had on January 29, 2021 written to the state government seeking its permission to file a chargesheet in the matter, the official said. The state government's nod was mandatory to put up a challan under section 295 (a) citing the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The comedian and four others were booked based on a complaint lodged by Eklavya Singh Gaur (36), son of local BJP legislator Malini Laxman Singh Gaur.

Faruqui, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested along with four others for allegedly making indecent remarks against Hindu deities and Union home minister Amit Shah during a show at a cafe in 56 Dukan area of Indore on January 1.

The comedian, who was in custody for 35 days, walked out of the Indore Jail on late February 6 night last year after the Supreme Court granted him bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022