Panic grips Jammu locality after explosion

An inflammable material exploded at a locality here on Friday, triggering panic among the residents, police said.

''Sparks erupted from a power transformer due to which some garbage lying beneath it caught fire in Sanjay Nagar area of Jammu,” Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

He said something, possibly an inflammable material, exploded, causing a loud sound.

Kohli urged the people not to pay heed to rumours.

Police teams have rushed to the spot and are further examination is being conducted, the SSP said.

