Canada to remove mandatory tests for vaccinated Canadians who travel outside country- CBC
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:15 IST
The Canadian government is close to removing mandatory PCR COVID testing for fully vaccinated Canadians who travel outside Canada, CBC News reported on Friday, citing sources.
