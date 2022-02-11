Left Menu

UK defence minister says troops sent to Ukraine for training to return soon

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:16 IST
British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said British troops sent to Ukraine for training purposes would return soon and that he hoped his talks with Russia's defence minister on Friday had contributed to a de-escalation in the standoff over Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in the British embassy, Wallace said Russia's government told him it had no intention of invading Ukraine and he had made clear that any invasion would have would have tragic consequences.

He said Russian forces deployed near Ukraine gave Moscow a range of options, including undertaking an invasion. He said it was vital not to allow room for a miscommunication or miscalculation.

