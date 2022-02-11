Left Menu

Again, TN opposes Mekedatu at CWMA meet

Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release here said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:05 IST
Again, TN opposes Mekedatu at CWMA meet
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed discussion on the Mekedatu dam project proposal of Karnataka at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting as the matter is in the Supreme Court.

At the 15th CWMA meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

While the agenda for the meeting, chaired by CWMA chief S K Haldar from Delhi, listed discussion on the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu proposal of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is in the Supreme Court. Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release here said. Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department) Sandeep Saxena and other officials participated. All along, including in meetings of CWMA, Tamil Nadu had staunchly opposed the neighbouring state's Mekedatu dam project proposal.

In August 2021, the CWMA in its meeting avoided discussion on Mekedatu after Tamil Nadu strongly objected to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

Research identifies mechanisms underlying glaucoma

 Canada
3
Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment plan; European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record and more

Science News Roundup: NASA raises concerns about SpaceX satellite deployment...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; Risk of new heart problems jumps after COVID; mRNA shot side effects no different for cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: European scientists set nuclear fusion energy record; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022