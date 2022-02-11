Again, TN opposes Mekedatu at CWMA meet

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed discussion on the Mekedatu dam project proposal of Karnataka at the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting as the matter is in the Supreme Court.

At the 15th CWMA meeting held through video conferencing, Tamil Nadu officials urged release of Cauvery water to the state as per its monthly entitlement and in accordance with the Supreme Court order.

While the agenda for the meeting, chaired by CWMA chief S K Haldar from Delhi, listed discussion on the Detailed Project Report for the Mekedatu proposal of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu opposed it as the matter is in the Supreme Court. Hence, a discussion on this subject was avoided, an official release here said. Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary (Public Works Department) Sandeep Saxena and other officials participated. All along, including in meetings of CWMA, Tamil Nadu had staunchly opposed the neighbouring state's Mekedatu dam project proposal.

In August 2021, the CWMA in its meeting avoided discussion on Mekedatu after Tamil Nadu strongly objected to it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)