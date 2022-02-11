Left Menu

Intelligence agencies, security forces working in Jammu hold core group meeting

A core group meeting consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in the Jammu region was held on Friday at White Knight Corps.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:08 IST
A core group meeting consisting of all security forces and intelligence agencies working in the Jammu region was held on Friday at White Knight Corps. As per a press release from the Defence PRO Jammu, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, GOC White Knight Corps, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir co-chaired a meeting to review the Intelligence and Security situation in the Jammu region.

High ranking officials including Spl DG CID, IG BSF, IG CRPF, Divisional Commissioner SB, Director IB, Formation Commanders of all formations of White Knight Corps and Divisional Commissioner, Jammu were present. Issues related to present security situation, the inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate from IB and LC Sectors, terror funding, radicalisation through social media, the security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban area, OGW network and the latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in Jammu region and disturb the peaceful situation and communal harmony were also discussed.

The synergy between Armed Forces, Intelligence Agencies and Para Military Forces was appreciated by all, as it has played a key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs by anti-national elements, read the release. (ANI)

