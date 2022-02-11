No proposal to amend Constitution to increase number of ministers in Union Council: Govt
There is no proposal at present to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked whether the government is planning to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the number of ministers to facilitate good governance in the country.
At present, there are 78 ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the prime minister.
