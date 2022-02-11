Left Menu

No proposal to amend Constitution to increase number of ministers in Union Council: Govt

There is no proposal at present to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the total number of ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked whether the government is planning to bring a Constitution amendment bill to increase the number of ministers to facilitate good governance in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:16 IST
''Presently, there is no proposal to bring Constitution amendment bill to increase the total number of ministers in the Council of Ministers,'' the minister said in a written reply.

At present, there are 78 ministers in the Union Council of Ministers, including the prime minister.

