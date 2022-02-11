U.S. and Russian chiefs of staff held phone talks - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:17 IST
Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley held phone talks on Friday, Interfax news agency reported citing a Russian defence ministry statement.
They discussed international security, the agency added without giving further details.
