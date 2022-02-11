Ukraine says shipping through Azov sea is now open again
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:22 IST
Russia has withdrawn previously announced restrictions for ships in the Sea of Azov linked to naval drills in the area, Ukraine's sea port Authority said on Friday.
"The movement of ships by recommended routes to the seaports of Ukraine in the Sea of Azov is open," the Authority said in a report.
