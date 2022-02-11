Left Menu

Man hospitalized after being assaulted, set ablaze in Nashik; former girlfriend, kin detained

A woman and four of her kin have been detained for allegedly assaulting and trying to set ablaze on Friday a man she was earlier in a relationship with, a Nashik police official said.The incident took place in Dewla taluka and the victim, who is hospitalized with 55 per cent burns, has been identified as Gorakh Bachhav 27, an official said.The woman had called off the relationship but her family was unable to a find a suitable match for her, for which they blamed Bachhav.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:24 IST
The incident took place in Dewla taluka and the victim, who is hospitalized with 55 per cent burns, has been identified as Gorakh Bachhav (27), an official said.

''The woman had called off the relationship but her family was unable to a find a suitable match for her, for which they blamed Bachhav. They called him to Lohoner area, beat him with rods, and set him on fire after pouring petrol once he collapsed. Passersby rushed him to hospital,'' he said.

The process of filing a case was underway, he added.

