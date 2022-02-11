Israel evacuating relatives of embassy staff in Ukraine

Israel said on Friday it was evacuating relatives of staff at its embassy in Kyiv, citing "an aggravation of the situation" in an apparent reference to the crisis between Ukraine and Russia.

The Foreign Ministry statement further urged Israelis to avoid travelling to Ukraine and those there to "to avoid areas of tension".

(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Jon Boyle)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)