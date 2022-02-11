Left Menu

Nagpur: Man kills friend after argument

A man allegedly killed his friend after a quarrel and then dumped his corpse in a drain in Mauda area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.Vishal Narnawre and Nitin Rajpande, security guards with a packaged food firm, had a fight on February 7, he said.Narnawre hit Rajpande with a rod, leaving him dead on the spot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:29 IST
A man allegedly killed his friend after a quarrel and then dumped his corpse in a drain in Mauda area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

Vishal Narnawre and Nitin Rajpande, security guards with a packaged food firm, had a fight on February 7, he said.

''Narnawre hit Rajpande with a rod, leaving him dead on the spot. He then packed the corpse in a sack and threw it in a drain. Narnawre surrendered on February 10,'' he added.

