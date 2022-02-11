Left Menu

Law student arrested in Delhi hit and run case, booked under attempt to murder charges

A law student has been arrested in connection with a hit and run case outside the Le Meridian Hotel, Gurugram on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:31 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A law student has been arrested in connection with a hit and run case outside the Le Meridian Hotel, Gurugram on Friday. As per information provided by the police, the accused has been identified as Raj Sunderam.

As per DCP South Benita Mary, his father, who retired as Joint Secretary in Petroleum Ministry was bound under section 212 of IPC and released as per law. Sections 307, 308 (attempt to murder), and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been added to the FIR registered against him earlier under sections 279 and 338 of IPC.

The vehicle of the offender has also been identified and seized by the police. On February 8, the accused had hit a 37-year-old man. A case was registered at the Greater Kailash Police Station. The injured was shifted to Max Hospital where the patient is currently under observation though out of danger.

The investigation against the accused is ongoing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

