Left Menu

4 Indians died near Canada-US border last month: Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:32 IST
4 Indians died near Canada-US border last month: Govt in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Four Indian nationals, who belonged to the same family, died near the Canada-US border in Manitoba province on January 19, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

''The Canadian authorities have informed that based on the circumstances, the death of four persons has been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

Reports following the death of the Indians suggested that they were frozen to death.

''Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulate in Toronto are providing consular services to the family of the deceased. Our missions and consulates in the USA and Canada are in regular contact with the relevant government authorities on the matter,'' the minister said.

To a separate question, he said there are currently 202 operational Indian missions, including embassies, high commissions and permanent missions, in all continents.

To another question, Muraleedharan said 49,251 Indians died abroad during the last five years and this year.

''The process of transportation of mortal remains to India involves various steps, most of which are to be undertaken by the local authorities in the country concerned,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022