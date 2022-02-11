4 Indians died near Canada-US border last month: Govt in Lok Sabha

Four Indian nationals, who belonged to the same family, died near the Canada-US border in Manitoba province on January 19, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

''The Canadian authorities have informed that based on the circumstances, the death of four persons has been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements,'' he said in a written reply to a question.

Reports following the death of the Indians suggested that they were frozen to death.

''Our High Commission in Ottawa and Consulate in Toronto are providing consular services to the family of the deceased. Our missions and consulates in the USA and Canada are in regular contact with the relevant government authorities on the matter,'' the minister said.

To a separate question, he said there are currently 202 operational Indian missions, including embassies, high commissions and permanent missions, in all continents.

To another question, Muraleedharan said 49,251 Indians died abroad during the last five years and this year.

''The process of transportation of mortal remains to India involves various steps, most of which are to be undertaken by the local authorities in the country concerned,'' he added.

