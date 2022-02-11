Left Menu

Ullal Uroos: Entry to beaches banned

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:56 IST
Ullal Uroos: Entry to beaches banned
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the annual Uroos festival being held from February 10 to March 6 at the Ullal dargah, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has barred the entry of general public to the beaches in the region.

In an order, DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said visitors will not be allowed in the beaches under Ullal police station limits from 6 PM to 6 AM on all days till March 6. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the Uroos and precautions are being taken in the area to maintain law and order, the commissioner said.

The restrictions apply to beaches at Ullal, Mogaveerapatna Uliya, Nehru Nagar, Someshwar, Uchila, Feribail and Battappady.

Mangaluru sub-division assistant commissioner has been appointed as the sectoral magistrate to supervise adherence to Covid-19 rules during the Uroos, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022