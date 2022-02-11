Ullal Uroos: Entry to beaches banned

In view of the annual Uroos festival being held from February 10 to March 6 at the Ullal dargah, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has barred the entry of general public to the beaches in the region.

In an order, DK deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said visitors will not be allowed in the beaches under Ullal police station limits from 6 PM to 6 AM on all days till March 6. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate in the Uroos and precautions are being taken in the area to maintain law and order, the commissioner said.

The restrictions apply to beaches at Ullal, Mogaveerapatna Uliya, Nehru Nagar, Someshwar, Uchila, Feribail and Battappady.

Mangaluru sub-division assistant commissioner has been appointed as the sectoral magistrate to supervise adherence to Covid-19 rules during the Uroos, the order said.

