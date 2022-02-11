Maharashtra minister moves bail application in court in election affidavit case
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Bachchu Kadu on Friday moved a bail application in Amravati court in connection with the case of hiding his property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers.
11-02-2022
A period of 30 days has been given to the minister for appeal by the court.
Earlier on Friday, the Amravati court had sentenced Kadu to two months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 for hiding property details in the 2014 Assembly election nomination papers. (ANI)
