Ukraine imposes sanctions on TV channel linked to allegations of Kremlin-backed coup plot

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the Nash TV channel owned by the father of the politician Yevhen Murayev, Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov told a briefing on Friday after a security council meeting.

Murayev was named by Britain in January as a possible candidate picked by Moscow to lead a new government in the event that Russia launches a new military offensive against Ukraine and installs a puppet leader.

Murayev has mocked the allegation as "stupid" while Russia said the claims were disinformation. Murayev's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment and it was not clear what the nature of the sanctions on Nash would be.

