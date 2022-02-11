Left Menu

J-K: CGM reviews security situation in Jammu region

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:19 IST
J-K: CGM reviews security situation in Jammu region
  • Country:
  • India

A core group meeting (CGM) was held here on Friday to review the intelligence and security situation in the Jammu region, a defence spokesman said.

The core group comprises all security forces and intelligence agencies working in the region, he said.

The meeting was held at White Knight Corps in the city, the spokesman said.

Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, GOC of White Knight Corps, and Dilbag Singh, DGP of JK Police, co-chaired the meeting, he said.

High ranking officials of the BSF, the CRPF, the IB, commanders of all formations of White Knight Corps besides divisional commissioner, Jammu, were present on the occasion, he added.

Issues related to present security situation, inputs of terrorists in Pakistan trying to infiltrate into the Indian side, terror funding, radicalisation through social media, security situation in Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban areas, OGW networks, latest modus operandi of the terrorist groups trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu region and peace and communal harmony were discussed, the spokesman said.

The synergy between the armed forces, intelligence agencies and paramilitary forces was appreciated as it has played a key role in maintaining peace in the region by thwarting various inimical designs of anti-national elements, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022