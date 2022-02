BRIEF-Canada To Announce Changes To COVID-Related Border Measures Next Week - Health Minister

Feb 11 (Reuters) -

* CANADA HEALTH MINISTER SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE CHANGES TO COVID-RELATED BORDER MEASURES NEXT WEEK

* CANADA INTERGOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS WE HAVE BEEN "VERY ENGAGED" WITH OUR AMERICAN PARTNERS ABOUT BLOCKADES AT U.S.-CANADA BORDER

Also Read: China returns Indian citizen at disputed border

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)