BRIEF-Doubleline Capital’s Gundlach Says He Does Not Expect U.S. Fed To Raise Interest Rates By 50 Basis Points In March - CNBC Interview

* DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS FED IS "OBVIOUSLY" BEHIND THE CURVE - CNBC INTERVIEW

* DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS DON'T THINK U.S. FED WILL RAISE 50 BASIS POINTS IN MARCH - CNBC INTERVIEW * DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS THINKS U.S. FED WILL RAISE 5 TIMES THIS YEAR - CNBC INTERVIEW

* DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS SEEING SOME RECESSION INDICATORS - CNBC INTERVIEW * DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS HE IS NOT A FAN OF COMMODITIES AT PRESENT - CNBC

* DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS EXPECTS STABILITY IN U.S. EQUITIES IN NEAR TERM - CNBC * DOUBLELINE CAPITAL'S GUNDLACH SAYS EXPECTS U.S. 10-YEAR YIELD LIKELY AT AROUND 2.5% AT YEAR END - CNBC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)