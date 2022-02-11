Left Menu

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:50 IST
A 54-year-old bank officer was allegedly killed by his wife and son in suburban Andheri on Friday and the body thrown down from the seventh floor of a building to make it appear like a suicide, police said.

The accused confessed that they were fed up with the victim as he did not pay attention to the family, did not provide money for living expenses, and often quarreled over small issues, said a police official.

The incident took place between 4 am to 4.54 am at SIDBI quarters on Veera Desai Road, Andheri (West), he said.

The deceased was identified as Santankumar Sheshadri (54).

After the body was spotted on the premises, police were alerted by residents of the building.

Initially it was thought to be a suicide, but police found blood stains on the floor and walls of his flat and attempt to wash off the stains was also apparent.

Police then started questioning Santankumar's wife Jaisheela Sheshadri (52) and son Arvind (26), the official said. The duo eventually confessed to have killed Santakumar by smashing his head on the bed and cutting his wrist before throwing him down from the balcony.

Arvind wanted to go to the Netherlands, but due to lockdown he stayed back in Mumbai, the police official said. Jaisheela and Arvind were arrested on the charge of murder and further probe is on, he added.

