UK advises British nationals to leave Ukraine
12-02-2022
Britain on Friday advised British nationals to leave Ukraine now while commercial means were still available and advised against all further travel to the country.
The build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders since January had increased the threat of military action, the British government said.
