Sequential roof collapse in Gurugram high-rise: Realty firm MD booked

The Gurugram police on Friday booked the managing director of realty firm Chintels India on charges of causing death due to negligence after the fall of the roof of a room in the sixth floor flat, leading to the collapse of roofs of all flat below it.

A day after the sequential collapse of roofs of flats on seven floors of the Chintal Paradise High Rise Society of Sector 109 led to the death of two women and critical injuries to the husband of one of them, the police lodged an FIR at Bajghera police station, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Saharan said.

The Gurugram district administration also instituted a probe into the collapse of roofs of the drawing rooms of flats one below another.

"We have formed an inquiry committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena to probe into the collapse," Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.

He added that the probe team, comprising officials of different departments, would also examine the structure of the building and the probe report would be available within seven days.

The two women who lost their lives were identified as Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava while the latter's husband A K Shrivastava, an IRS officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries and could be rescued from the debris only after 16 hours of efforts by NDRF team.

At one point of time, the rescuers considered amputating one of his legs to extricate him but somehow managed to pull him out without resorting to the extreme step, police said.

The FIR against realty firm MD Ashok Solomon was lodged on the complaint of Rekha's husband Rajesh Bhardwaj, police said.

The incident on Friday evening when some renovation work was going on in the drawing-room of the sixth floor flat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)