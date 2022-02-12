Left Menu

Delhi govt's mobile mental health units handled 39 cases in 2 months

The Delhi governments mobile mental health units in 11 districts have handled 39 cases in the last two months, officials said on Friday.The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences IHBAS is involved with the functioning of these mobile units that started in September last year.

The Delhi government's mobile mental health units in 11 districts have handled 39 cases in the last two months, officials said on Friday.

The Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) is involved with the functioning of these mobile units that started in September last year. These facilities are available in fully equipped ambulances.

The mobile units are involved in rescue and engaging into treatment homeless and homebound persons with mental illnesses, providing aftercare to persons with mental illness, epilepsy and stroke with behavioural issues, and counselling of persons with mental illnesses in shelter homes.

''It is an innovative and specialized service to bridge the gap in mental health services and ensuring due legal and ethical correctness. The services are limited to the geographical area of Delhi,'' said an official.

Dr. Saswati Chakraborti, Assistant Professor & MMHU Coordinator, IHBAS, said those requiring their assistance, be it a law enforcement agency or locals, have to mail them with details and their team assesses the patient.

Officials said that the number of cases handled by the mobile units would have been higher had the pandemic not struck the national capital.

