Left Menu

Congo bids painful farewell to victims of snapped power cable

On Feb. 2, lighting struck a power cable during a heavy storm, causing it to snap and fall on houses and a market, electrocuting those below. At a ceremony attended by some of the country's top politicians, friends and family supported those lost in grief as 25 hearses bearing the coffins arrived.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:15 IST
Congo bids painful farewell to victims of snapped power cable
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

The velodrome in Kinshasa's Kintambo neigbourhood rang out with howls of disbelief on Friday, as thousands gathered to say farewell to the 25 people killed when a high-voltage power cable snapped last week in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital. On Feb. 2, lighting struck a power cable during a heavy storm, causing it to snap and fall on houses and a market, electrocuting those below.

At a ceremony attended by some of the country's top politicians, friends and family supported those lost in grief as 25 hearses bearing the coffins arrived. Peggy Ndanani came to assist her little brother whose wife was a saleswoman in the market.

"It's really very painful, to see a person that you were with all the time, understand that we are not going to see them again," Ndanani said. "We take the opportunity to ask the government to see how they can help the children of all these victims." The government paid for the ceremony and donated to the families of those who died. The coffins were laid out in a long row under an open-sided marquee, gold-framed photos of the victims propped in front.

Power cables frequently collapse in Kinshasa, a city of more than 13 million people with outdated infrastructure and informal neighbourhoods that sprawl into areas not intended for residential development. Kinshasa's governor, Gentiny Ngobila, said his administration would never again compromise on planning laws and allow "anarchic construction."

"This tragedy, beyond our tears, is a sacred moment of union of the people of Kinshasa, in sadness and also in hope of better days," Ngobila said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022