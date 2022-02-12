Two brothers injured after business partner opens fire at them

Two brothers were injured when their business partner allegedly fired on them following a scuffle over some property here on Friday, officials said.

Giving details, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said, ''Information was received at police station Satwari through reliable sources that a scuffle broke out at Seohra village after which a person namely Ashwani Charak fired his pistol and injured two persons.” He said the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital. They were identified as brothers Jagdish Giri and Bhushan Giri, the SSP added.

The accused is reported to have fired five rounds from his revolver targeting the two brothers, police said.

A police team reached the spot and after analysing the crime scene nabbed the accused at a suspected place, police said. AB AQS AQS

