Left Menu

Vigilance raids on Odisha official yield assets worth crores of rupees

PTI | Rourkela | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:35 IST
Vigilance raids on Odisha official yield assets worth crores of rupees
  • Country:
  • India

The Vigilance Directorate on Friday raided the properties of Sundargarh Additional District Magistrate Biswajit Mohapatra on the charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and unearthed assets worth crores of rupees.

The directorate in a statement said searches were conducted at the properties of Mohapatra at seven places in Khorda, Sundargarh and Jagatsinghpur districts.

A double-storey building and a flat in Bhubaneswar, 10 plots and over Rs 2.42 crores in bank deposits, insurance and others were found, it said.

More than Rs 3 lakh in cash and 350 grams of gold have also been recovered.

Mohapatra had also started cement business recently and valuation of the stock at the godown in Bhubaneswar is being carried out, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022