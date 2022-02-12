Russia attack on Ukraine would likely start with air assault-White House
A Russian attack on Ukraine could begin any day now and would likely start with an air assault, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
Sullivan, speaking at a White House briefing, said any American still in Ukraine should leave in the next 24-48 hours because a Russian air assault would make departures difficult.
