DDMA sets up NGO cells

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday set up NGO cells at its headquarters and district units for better coordination between the administration, NGOs and people when needed.

The idea of having an NGO cell at the DDMA headquarters and similar units at the district level was mooted in a meeting called by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) regarding COVID-19 and Omicron-related preparedness in January this year.

The purpose was to have the cells for better coordination between the administration, NGOs and people during an hour of need.

An order issued by the DDMA on Friday stated that there will be an NGO Cell at its headquarter as well as in every District Disaster Management Authority. The SDM (DDMA) has been designated as the nodal officer for the NGO Cell.

The SDM (HO) in each district has been designated as the nodal officer of the NGO Cell there. These cells will prepare lists and database of various NGOs required for disaster management activities. The lists of NGOs will be updated regularly. They will also submit monthly reports on various activities undertaken by the NGOs.

