Canada PM Trudeau says all options being considered to end anti-vaccine mandate blockades
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday all options were on the table to end blockades by anti-vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa and at border crossings, adding the government was not currently contemplating sending in the army. "Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," Trudeau told reporters. "I can't say too much more now as to exactly when or how this ends because, unfortunately, we are concerned about violence."
"We are a long way from ever having to call in the military... it is not something we are seriously contemplating at this time," he later added.
