Left Menu

Putin and Biden to talk on Saturday -RIA, citing Kremlin

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will speak by phone on Saturday, RIA news agency reported late on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Putin will speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day, TASS quoted Peskov as saying on Friday.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2022 02:34 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 02:34 IST
Putin and Biden to talk on Saturday -RIA, citing Kremlin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will speak by phone on Saturday, RIA news agency reported late on Friday, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The announcement of the talks between the Russian and U.S. presidents came after Washington said that Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, which would likely to start with an air assault.

Peskov said the United States initiated the call, according to RIA. Putin will speak with French President Emmanuel Macron on the same day, TASS quoted Peskov as saying on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022