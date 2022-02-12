Guidance for Americans to leave Ukraine includes OSCE monitoring mission staff- official
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 12-02-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 03:17 IST
The U.S. State Department's guidance for all Americans remaining in Ukraine to depart the country includes those working for a monitoring mission by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a U.S. official said.
The OSCE monitoring mission's head office in Ukraine is located in Kyiv, according to the organization's website.
