Guidance for Americans to leave Ukraine includes OSCE monitoring mission staff- official

The U.S. State Department's guidance for all Americans remaining in Ukraine to depart the country includes those working for a monitoring mission by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), a U.S. official said.

The OSCE monitoring mission's head office in Ukraine is located in Kyiv, according to the organization's website.

