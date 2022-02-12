Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Canadian judge grants order to stop protesters blocking U.S. border bridge

A judge on Friday ordered an end to the four-day-long blockade of a Canada-U.S. trade corridor by anti-coronavirus mandate protesters and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised President Joe Biden quick action to end the crisis. The order could lead to police in the city of Windsor, Ontario, clearing truckers who have crowded https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRUCKING/egvbklwompq/index.html dozens of vehicles near the Ambassador Bridge, North America's busiest land border crossing and a choke point for Detroit's carmakers.

Exclusive-U.S. to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland, officials say

The United States will be sending 3,000 additional troops to Poland in the coming days to try and help reassure NATO allies, four U.S. officials told Reuters on Friday, as Russia held military exercises in Belarus and the Black Sea following the buildup of its forces near Ukraine. Russia is massing more troops near Ukraine and an invasion could come at any time, perhaps before the end of this month's Winter Olympics, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/us-says-russia-masses-more-troops-near-ukraine-invasion-could-come-any-time-2022-02-11.

Biden picks former sanctions enforcer as ambassador to South Korea

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Friday he intends to nominate Philip Goldberg, a career diplomat and a former North Korea sanctions enforcer, as ambassador to South Korea, a White House statement said. Goldberg has served since 2019 as ambassador to Colombia and previously as charge d'affaires in Cuba and ambassador to the Philippines and Bolivia, among other postings.

Bahrain confirms Israeli officer will be stationed in the country -state agency

Bahrain's foreign ministry confirmed in a statement on Saturday that an Israeli officer will be stationed in the country, according to the state news agency. The appointment will be related to the work of an unnamed international coalition of more than 34 countries, the report said.

Bolsonaro allies allegedly pushing fake news effort, Brazil police document says

A group of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's allies allegedly is coordinating a disinformation campaign and targeting of his political rivals ahead of the Oct. 2 presidential election, according to a public extract from a federal police probe. The partial report, which became publicly accessible after it was sent to the Supreme Court on Thursday, is from the so-called "Digital Militias" investigation led by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, a crusading justice who has headed previous high-profile probes into Bolsonaro and his supporters.

Russia has enough troops massed to invade Ukraine, U.S. says

Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, Washington said on Friday, as it urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours after Moscow further stiffened its response to Western diplomacy. A Russian attack could begin any day and would likely start with an air assault, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

Analysis-Truckers at Ambassador Bridge in perfect spot to threaten U.S.- Canada trade

Canada's trucker protesters could not have picked a better spot to disrupt the export-driven country's economy, or the North American auto industry, than the four-lane Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, trade experts say.

The 92-year old bridge was blocked for a fifth day on Friday by protesters demanding an end to Canada's vaccine mandate for truck drivers, prompting Ontario province to declare https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canadas-ontario-province-declares-state-emergency-2022-02-11 a state of emergency, and auto companies to resort to costly air freights for crucial parts.

Deputy U.N. chief left near tears by rape accounts in Ethiopia

Deputy U.N. Secretary-General Amina Mohammed said on Friday she was deeply shaken by accounts of rape from Ethiopian women, which she described as "your worst nightmare.” Speaking to reporters in New York a day after returning from Ethiopia, Mohammed said she had been left near tears while hearing what the women had experienced, which included gang rape and rape in front of children.

U.S. vows stepped-up Indo-Pacific effort in push back against China

The United States vowed on Friday to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against what its sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world's most influential power. In a 12-page strategy overview, the Biden administration said it would focus on every corner of the region from South Asia to the Pacific Islands to strengthen its long-term position and commitment.

Ontario court grants injunction to end U.S.-Canada border blockade

An Ontario judge on Friday granted an injunction to end the blockade of North America's busiest international land border by protesters opposed to coronavirus restrictions. The judge said the injunction would come into effect at 7 pm ET (0000 GMT) on Friday evening to give individuals time to clear the area.

