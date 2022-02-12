Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
Australian citizens in Ukraine should leave the country as soon as possible as the situation there is increasingly dangerous, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.
"Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison told a briefing.
The warning came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
