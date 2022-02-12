Left Menu

Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 06:26 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 06:26 IST
Australian citizens in Ukraine should leave the country as soon as possible as the situation there is increasingly dangerous, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Saturday.

"Our advice is clear, this is a dangerous situation ... you should seek to make your way out of Ukraine," Morrison told a briefing.

The warning came after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who left Australia on Saturday, said that Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any time and Washington and other countries urged their citizens to leave Ukraine. (Reporting in Melbourne by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Sandra Maler)

