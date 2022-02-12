Left Menu

US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 07:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 07:33 IST
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad Ministerial in Melbourne, discussing the current situation in Afghanistan, diplomatic efforts in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.

Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties on Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said. The two leaders talked about efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through the Quad Grouping and expansion of cooperation on common priorities, including reinforcing the rules-based international order, he said.

Blinken and Jaishankar met in Melbourne, Australia on the sidelines of the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States participated along with Jaishankar in the meeting.

Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic efforts in response to Russia building up troops in its border with Ukraine, the challenges facing Afghanistan, and future of democracy in Myanmar, among other issues of mutual concern, Price said.

''Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed the progress made over the past year in broadening and deepening the US-India Strategic Partnership, which is critical to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” Price said in a readout of the meeting. On Friday, Jaishankar tweeted, ''A review of our bilateral cooperation with @SecBlinken. The readout on progress in different domains was positive. Our strategic partnership has deepened so visibly.'' ''Good meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss efforts to strengthen #IndoPacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad. I look forward to working together on issues that affect our two countries,” Blinken had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
3
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022