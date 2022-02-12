Left Menu

5 missing persons, including minor girl, reunited with family, say J&k police

Five missing persons, including a minor girl, were reunited with their family in Jammu district, officials said Saturday.The minor girls father Aftab Lone on Thursday told Jammu Police that his daughter was missing since Thursday evening from Pirmitha area.Police constituted special teams and scanned CCTV footage and traced the girl to a nearby Bus Stand on Friday.The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and was medically examined.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-02-2022 08:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 08:45 IST

Five missing persons, including a minor girl, were reunited with their family in Jammu district, officials said Saturday.

The minor girl's father Aftab Lone on Thursday told Jammu Police that his daughter was missing since Thursday evening from Pirmitha area.

Police constituted special teams and scanned CCTV footage and traced the girl to a nearby Bus Stand on Friday.

The girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and was medically examined. Thereafter the girl was handed over to her family.

Officials said the other missing cases included two women and two men.

Both women went missing from Arnia area, while the men, Deepak Kumar and Suram Chand, went missing from Rajpura Mangotrian and Nai Basti areas respectively, they said. CCTV footage was scanned and other investigation was done to find them, officials said, adding that all legal formalities were completed before they were reunited with family.

