COVID-19: UP schools to resume for nursery to class 8 from Monday

Noting the improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ease the restrictions and reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 in adherence with COVID-19 protocols from Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2022 09:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 09:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Noting the improvement in the coronavirus pandemic situation, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ease the restrictions and reopen the schools for classes nursery to 8 in adherence with COVID-19 protocols from Monday. The State government also allowed gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, offices to function as earlier keeping in place all the COVID-19 guidelines, as per an official order.

"Schools will reopen for classes Nursery to 8 from February 14 with the strict following of COVID protocols till further orders. Gyms, swimming pools, restaurants, hotels, and cinema halls will operate as earlier while water parks will remain shut," the order read. According to the Uttar Pradesh government order, a COVID-19 help desk will be placed at all the places to ensure the wearing of masks, social distancing, sanitisation, and other protocols need to be followed.

Meanwhile, schools for classes 9 to 12 and all degree colleges had already been resumed from February 7 in the state. Uttar Pradesh has reported a total of 18,016 COVID-19 active cases at present, as per Union Health Ministry data. (ANI)

