U.S. planning to open embassy in Solomon Islands - official

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce that Washington plans to open an embassy in the Solomon Islands, which switched its diplomatic allegiance to China from Taiwan in 2019, a senior state department official said on Saturday.

Blinken will make the announcement on Saturday while on a visit to Fiji, where he will hold a virtual meeting with 18 Pacific nation leaders, the official said.

